EEC Board Chairman introduces actual problems facing EAEU, highlights elimination of existing barriers

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan visited the Belarus State University where he met with rector Andrei Karol, the EEC told Armenpress. During the meeting the officials reached agreements on future cooperation.

They attached specific importance to the network partnership of the leading universities of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), preparation of highly-qualified specialists in the field of regional integration and other issues.

The EEC Board Chairman delivered a lecture for the university students and teaching staff. He focused on the actual issues faced by the Union, such as elimination of barriers in the Union’s domestic market, boosting export from the member states to the third countries, conducting the Union’s digital agenda.

Tigran Sargsyan highlighted the positive role the EAEU has on the development of economies of its member states. He informed that the domestic trade volumes in the EAEU have increased in recent years, the growth rates of the national economies of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have surpassed the global average figures by two times.

Sargsyan also introduced the challenges facing the Union. The most important ones, which need to be solved, are the growth of protectionism in the international economic relations, the elimination of existing barriers and ensuring economic growth, as well as elimination of restrictions in the EAEU market.

The EEC Board Chairman also stated that the logic of development of international economic relations leads not only to deepening the commercial ties, but also developing common co-existence standards at a global level. “The world moves on the integration path. This process is impossible to stop”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan