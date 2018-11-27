Pashinyan denies rumors on arms supply halt

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is denying the rumors that the weapons supply to Armenia has been suspended since May.

Pashinyan was speaking in response to ARF’s Hrant Margaryan’s statement.

“The arms supply to Armenia is proceeding normally, as planned. The Armenian Armed Forces and the Armenian people are ready to stand till the end in defending their Fatherland,” Pashinyan said.

