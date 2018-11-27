Conflicts obstruct utilization of PABSEC’s full potential, says Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Existing conflict are obstructing the full utilization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Parliamentary Assembly’s complete potential, Asaf Hajiyev – Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) said during the PABSEC Yerevan session.

“We want to improve regional economic cooperation,” he said. “But the existing conflicts obstruct us from using the entire potential for this cooperation. As a result, our economic agenda is incomplete and not ambitious.”

He said that the organization is focusing its efforts in this region and is expecting more.

Hajiyev also emphasized that parliamentarians have a special role for achieving tangible results as a result of regional multilateral cooperation.

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan, the chair of the session, said that both difficulties and positive developments have taken place during the years of cooperation in the organization. He also stressed the role of national delegations in the assembly’s achievements.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan