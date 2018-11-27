General Prosecution warns candidates running for parliament to remain within the law

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The general prosecution of Armenia has warned all political parties, blocs and individuals involved in the election to refrain from attempts to illegally influence the electoral process and illegally gain competitive advantages.

In a statement released today, the general prosecution first noted that it is studying unconfirmed media reports alleging that candidates are engaged in vote buying and distribution of valuable items to voters under the pretext of hiring employees in campaigning offices or other concealed options.

The prosecution reminded that the September 7, 2018 amendments to the Criminal Code of Armenia envisages criminal liability for violating the charity ban during the entire period of election, as well as giving money, any kind of products, or rendering services through any option to voters, in addition to the standard vote buying practice. The general prosecution said it was validate all reports on alleged violations and will uncover each and every electoral fraud case.

“We find it noteworthy that the latest legislative amendments have vested the bodies having authority to conduct tactical-intelligence actions with necessary lawful means to uncover the true circumstances of any concealed case. These means will be utilized in their entire volume as prescribed by law,” the statement said.

The prosecution also called on witnesses and anyone having any information about electoral fraud or other violations to contact law enforcement agencies.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan