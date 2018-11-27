“Highly unusual” bushfires prompt evacuations in Queensland, Australia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Hundreds of Australians have evacuated their homes due to bushfires amid "unprecedented" weather conditions in the state of Queensland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said that nearly 40 separate bushfires are burning across the state.

The largest of these fires, 450km (280 miles) north of Brisbane, has prompted evacuation orders after destroying and damaging homes.

The conditions have been described as "highly unusual" for this time of year.

The largest bushfire is about 50km long and has burnt through approximately 11,000 hectares in the Deepwater National Park. Most of the other blazes have been contained, according to officials.

Local officials said the conditions are unprecedented.