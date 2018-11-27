Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 November

Imported chicken eggs under border scrutiny for safety precautions


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia has initiated heightened border control and supervision for chicken eggs imported from the Eurasian Economic Union countries, as well as other non-member countries.

The inspectorate said that the border control has been brought to higher alert also based on avian influenza cases in a number of regions in Russia.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




