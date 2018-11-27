Extraordinary session of Yerevan City Council kicks off

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session of the Yerevan City Council kicked off at City Hall with six issues on the agenda.

The City Council will debate the issue of accepting 47,4 million drams worth of property from the Yerevan 2800 Cultural Fund as donation. Another issue concerns involving an audit service for carrying out independent audit of the annual report of the 2018 budget performance.

Councillors will also debate the issue of naming a blind alley on the Baghramyan Avenue after Raphael Lemkin – the lawyer known for coining the word genocide.

