Number of injured in Iran earthquake reaches almost 800

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The number of people injured in an earthquake in Iran’s Kermanshah province has reached 780, Tasnim news agency reported.

Up to 300 buildings were destroyed due to the quake.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called on the provincial governor to provide immediate help to the injured and mobilize all forces.

The 6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred on November 25 near the Iranian-Iraqi border. Shocks were registered at 16:37 local time.

