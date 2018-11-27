Real estate market boosts in Armenia
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 15773 real estate registration transactions have been made in October 2018 in Armenia, a 27,1% growth against September 2018, according to the Real Estate Cadastre Committee. The October indicator grew 2,9% against 2017’s same month.
The average market prices for 1 square meter of apartment buildings in Yerevan grew 0,9% in October, compared to September, and 10,9% against 2017’s October.
The prices grew 0,1% in provinces in the reporting period, the committee said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
