Putin, Merkel discuss Kerch Strait incident over phone

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during which they discussed the incident in the Kerch Strait, Kremlin said in a statement, TASS reported.

“Vladimir Putin provided an assessment of the Ukrainian side’s provocative actions, gross violation of norms of international law when its [Ukraine’s] military ships deliberately ignored the rules of peaceful passage through territorial waters of the Russian Federation”, the statement said as quoted by TASS.

Putin expressed hope that Berlin will influence the Ukrainian authorities to keep them from making further hasty actions.

Putin also noted that Russian Border Service will be ready to provide additional clarifications on how the situation in the Kerch Strait developed.

On November 25 three warships of the Ukrainian Navy violated the rules of passage through Russia's territorial waters while en route from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea. The Russian side had to use weapons to compel the ships to stop. Three Ukrainian servicemen were lightly wounded. They received medical assistance. The ships were detained and escorted to the port of Kerch. A criminal case was initiated on border violation charges.



