Traffic accidents grow due to mobile phone use, police plan to introduce scoring system

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A total of 1,393,351 traffic violations have been recorded in the 10 months of the current year in Armenia. 82,6% of these violations have been detected by technical means – traffic cameras and speed cameras.

Police told ARMENPRESS that this indicator has dropped against last year. 1,520,602 violations were recorded in the same period of 2017.

According to police, the reduction is connected with a number of changes that were introduced in 2018, namely the practice of warning drivers for certain violations.

Most of the violations are speeding, followed by drivng without a seat belt, and using a mobile phone while driving. Police say the number of mobile phone-related traffic accidents is growing. Driving under the influence cases are also considerably high.

The number of traffic accidents also grew in the reporting period.

As of October 31, 2017 2938 accidents were recorded, with 230 fatalities and 4350 injuries.

In the same period of 2018 however, 3334 accidents have taken place, with 273 fatalities and 4819 injuries. According to police the increase of the numbers is connected with growing numbers of vehicles, as well as violations of traffic laws and rules.

But police are already tackling the issue with a new initiative. Traffic police plan to introduce a score system, which envisages to make drivers more alert and law-abiding.

Drivers will have nine points for one year, and depending on the severity of the given violation, respective scores will be reduced, and if a particular driver reaches 0 points, the driving license will be temporarily suspended.

