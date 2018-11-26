Kim Kardashian and Cher wish to come to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. U.S. reality star Km Kardashian and famous pop-singer Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian) have expressed a desire to come to Armenia together, ARMENRESS reports they said about that during “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (KUWTK) reality show.

Kardashian, together with her friends, had gone to Las Vegas to attend Cher’s concert. After the concert the singer joint Kardashian. After they talked for a while about cloths, they referred to Armenians, and Kim said that she highly assesses what the legendary singer has done for the Armenian community.

“I wish to go to Armenia”, Cher said. Kim said that she also wants to pay a visit to Armenia and in case of the 1st opportunity will accompany her during her trip to Armenia.

“We can go there together. I want to go to Armenia very much. I need it very much now”, Cher concluded.

