Armenian Government to hold outgoing session in Gyumri on December 7

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will hold an outgoing session in Gyumri on December 7, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the election campaign of “My step” block in Gyumri.

“I will again be here on December 7, the 30th anniversary of the earthquake. The Government will hold an outgoing session in Gyumri on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the earthquake. There are numerous problems for which we have to find solutions. We have to discuss all the problems one by one and try to solve them”, Pashinyan said.

