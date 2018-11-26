Preparations for Putin-Trump meeting at G20 underway despite Kerch Strait incident

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The situation over the Kerch Strait doesn’t affect preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to TASS.



"This meeting is being prepared," he stated, answering a question whether the Kerch Strait incident may have an impact on the corresponding plans.

The Kremlin Spokesman added that the Russian President "also prepares for his forthcoming official visit to Argentina, scheduled for November 30, as well as for participation in the G20 summit and bilateral meetings that are set to be held on the sidelines of the summit, including with US President Trump”, TASS reported.

The G20 summit will take place in Buenos Aires November 30-December 1.

Peskov previously called the Sunday incident involving Ukrainian naval ships a very dangerous provocation.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed the military alliance’s” full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, including its full navigational rights in its territorial waters under international law”, according to the readout of NATO Secretary General’s phone call with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

“At the request of President Poroshenko, the Secretary General agreed to convene an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at Ambassadorial level in Brussels this afternoon to discuss the current situation”, NATO said on its website.

Meanwhile, Moscow has protested Kiev’s “planned” breach of Russian waters in the Kerch Strait and cautioned Ukraine’s foreign backers against blowing the incident out of proportion. Russia will “strongly” respond to similar “provocations”, according to RT.

Three Ukrainian military boats on Sunday tried to pass through the Kerch Strait apparently without prior warning, but were ordered to stop by Russian border guards. A confrontation ensued, ending with the three ships being seized by the Russian side.

The actions of the Ukrainian Navy “violated the rules of passage through Russian territorial waters,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding that Moscow has summoned an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss the incident, RT reports.

“Russia has repeatedly warned the Kiev regime and its Western supporters that fanning up the hysteria over the Azov Sea and the Kerch Strait was dangerous. It’s obvious that there was a provocation, carefully planned in terms of location and form, which is aimed at flaring up yet another point of conflict in the region and creating a new pretext to impose more sanctions against Russia.”

Kiev has used the clash to justify declaring martial law – something Moscow says only benefits Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko ahead of the March elections.

Moscow also said it’s outraged by vandalism attacks targeting Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine following the Kerch standoff. Further incidents of a similar nature may have “serious consequences,” it said, pledging to “strongly counter” any attempt to violate Russian sovereignty.