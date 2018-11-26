Armenia’s Pashinyan sees great potential to develop relations with China

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says China is a key partner for Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“China is a very important partner for us. We in fact have very good relations, but I think that our relations must be more active and developed. And we hope to see new investments from China in Armenia’s economy”, Pashinyan said in an interview with the Chinese Phoenix TV.

Asked in which sectors Armenia expects investments from China, the acting PM said the Chinese businessmen can make investments in the construction of new roads, textile industry and high technologies.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that some Armenian products will also be available in the Chinese market. “I think there is a very great potential to further develop our relations”, he said.

Pashinyan noted that the development of political relations with China is also very important for Armenia. “We have discussed this issue also with the Chinese Ambassador to Armenia. I have invited the President of China to Armenia, and I will visit China with a great pleasure”, he said.

