Yerevan hosts European Business Organization Worldwide Network Global Meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is hosting businessmen, statesmen and public figures from 40 countries around the world who are taking part November 26-27 in the Annual Global Meeting of the European Business Organization Worldwide Network (EBO WWN).

“The EBO WWN annual meeting is a very good chance for businessmen of member countries to get familiarized with Armenia’s new economic policy and developments of the business sector,” EBO WWN Chairman Renato Pacheco-Neto said during the opening of the meeting.

EBO Armenia chairperson Diana Sarumova added that since joining the network three years ago, the government has always cooperated with it with the propose of improving the business climate.

“Today also the government stands with the business community with the purpose of ensuring a more favorable environment for the public sector-private sector dialogue and investments,” she said.

European Union delegation Ambassador Piotr Switalski said that this type of events help to boost Armenia’s image globally. “Exchange of practice and development of economic policy approaches are also very important,” he said.

