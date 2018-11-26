Armenian President to depart for Germany on official visit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian together with spouse Nune Sarkissian will depart for Germany on an official visit on November 27, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the visit President Sarkissian will meet with the German top officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble. The meetings will focus on the agenda and prospects of the bilateral cooperation of the two countries and a number of other issues.

The Armenian President will also meet with businessmen who carry out activities in Armenia and are interested in the cooperation with Armenia. The discussions will focus on the Armenian investment and business climate, the Armenian-German economic cooperation development opportunities.

Armen Sarkissian will attend the discussion organized by the Munich Security Conference, as well as will visit the Red Cross Organization of Germany which carries out quite effective activity in Armenia in the past 30 years.

On the sidelines of the official visit President Sarkissian will also visit Saxony-Anhalt German state to meet with Minister-President of the federal state Reiner Haseloff.

The President is also expected to visit several German scientific-education and scientific-technical institutions. He will deliver lectures at the Bertelsmann University and the Otto von Guericke University.

Armen Sarkissian will attend the concert of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Armenia at the Konzerthaus Berlin dedicated to the 115th anniversary of renowned Armenian composer Aram Khachatryan. The concert will be held with the participation of famous violinist Sergey Khachatryan.

