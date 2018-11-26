Menk (We) bloc finds itself to be stable alternative for incumbent government

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Menk (We) bloc considers itself to be an alternative to the Im Kayl My Step bloc in terms of foreign policy in the upcoming election.

The bloc plans significant u-turns if elected, the bloc’s candidates told reporters today.

“Free democrats are the only emphasized pro-Western party bearing European views in the arena, it has never deviated from its path, that’s why we formed an alliance with this very party. We are an alternative to all parties and blocs, however first of all to the Im Kayl bloc led by the caretaker prime minister. We are a stable alternative for the incumbent government. The incumbent government is carrying out the previous government’s path in terms of foreign policy. However, the CSTO and the EEU gave nothing to Armenia. We think that Armenia should withdraw from these structures. Basically, there is no tangible result from them. However, the withdrawal should be smooth,” candidate for parliament Tehmina Vardanyan said, adding that they will tour the entire country to present their program.

Candidate for parliament Manvel Ghazaryan presented why they are pro-Western.

“The more developed traditions have been built by western states. We must take the best. The human being is the absolute and supreme value for us. We must take the human rights protection model from these countries,” he said.

Speaking about the NK conflict, he said that it must be solved only by respecting the self-determination right of the people of Artsakh.

He also said that contract regiments must be created so that young conscripts don’t serve on the frontline.

The motto of this bloc in the campaign is “Armenia First”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan