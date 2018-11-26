Sasna Tsrer Party starts election campaign outside parliament building

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party kicked off its election campaign today from the park outside the parliament building in Yerevan.

The party’s motto is “It’s Time”.

Sasna Tsrer spokesperson Varuzhan Avetisyan told reporters that starting the campaigning from this very park bears a special symbol.

“Finally, after our many years of struggle, we are able to run for parliament. This election is very encouraging and promise to be very legitimate and to reflect the Armenian people’s will to a significant extent,” Avetisyan said.

He expressed conviction that the people will be active in this election and that all kinds of electoral fraud will be ruled out.

Law and justice, state administration and staffing policy, social-economic development, security and defense, Artsakh unification, foreign relations and Fatherland-Diaspora are the main directions of the party’s campaigning program.

Asked about which specific economic issues are on the agenda for the party, Avetisyan pointed out reduction of tariffs, the true calculation of the minimal consumer basket, which are the systematization components of the economy.

“These two steps are sufficient for the domestic economic structure to be improves and for us to start breathing. For resolving these issues, a respective decision must exist in the parliamentary format, in order for state bodies to begin calculations. After all this it will be possible to present a strategy on how these issues must be resolved,” Avetisyan said.

