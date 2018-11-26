Pashinyan gives interview to China’s Phoenix TV

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has given an interview to one of China’s most popular TV channels – Phoenix TV – accompanied by comprehensive coverage about Armenia, Pashinyan’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan said on Facebook.

“In addition to China, the channel is broadcast also in entire South-East Asia, and also in all major Chinese communities worldwide in the cable option. The interview is in English, with Chinese subtitles, and the reportage is only in Chinese,” Yeghoyan said.

