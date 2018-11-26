Yerevan City Council to hold extraordinary session on November 27
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council will hold an extraordinary session tomorrow, on November 27, reports Armenpress.
6 issues are included in the session agenda.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:17 Partnership of EU and EAEU to help solving current crisis between Russia and the West – Ambassador Chizhov
- 14:07 Pashinyan reiterates view on settling NK conflict by clarifying Artsakh’s status
- 14:03 Light industry and agricultural products lead in Armenia’s export structure with growth rate
- 13:57 Sasna Tsrer Party starts election campaign outside parliament building
- 13:46 Pashinyan gives interview to China’s Phoenix TV
- 13:33 Yerevan City Council to hold extraordinary session on November 27
- 13:33 Poroshenko demands Russia to return seized ships
- 13:22 Saudi oil output hits new record
- 13:13 Formation of middle class priority issue in National Progress party’s program
- 13:02 President Sarkissian signs law adopted by Parliament
- 12:59 Citizen’s Decision Party highlights social-economic situation, says parliament is additional tool for struggle
- 12:52 Prosperous Armenia Party presents priorities
- 12:49 Lusavor Hayastan Party kicks off campaign in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district
- 12:34 Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with PABSEC Secretary-General Asaf Hajiyev
- 12:26 Caretaker First Deputy PM to replace Pashinyan during vacation
- 12:11 Christian-Democratic Party says campaigning will be equally fair for everyone
- 11:56 My Step alliance vows to make Armenia industrial country in case of winning in early parliamentary elections
- 11:44 Round Table Foundation awards scholarship certificates to 34 Syrian-Armenian and Iraqi- Armenian students
- 11:24 Leadership staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of Monte Melkonyan’s 61st birthday
- 11:19 Number of injured in 6.3 magnitude Iran earthquake grows
- 11:12 Public TV to air interviews, programs involving all candidates of parliament, final live debate to feature leaders of all participating forces
- 11:06 Court to examine complaint over Kocharyan’s release tomorrow
- 10:53 Heavy rainfall kills at least 21 in Iraq
- 10:52 Ukraine’s military brought to full alert amid sea clash with Russia
- 10:36 Caretaker PM takes 10-day unpaid leave for campaigning period
- 10:29 Pashinyan, Investigative Committee president meet families of non-combat military casualties
- 10:18 Ombudsman’s Office to monitor electoral process 24/7
- 10:15 All inter-state and republican significance roads open in Armenia
- 10:15 More competitive environment necessary in tourism field – President of Armenian Tourism Federation
- 10:08 US fires tear gas to disperse migrants at border with Mexico
- 09:56 550 injured in Iran earthquake
- 09:49 Russia asks for holding UN Security Council meeting over situation around Sea of Azov
- 11.25-17:33 Pashinyan takes vacation as PM to campaign for his bloc ahead of general election
- 11.25-13:54 Im Kayl (My Step) bloc to campaign in 4 Armenian towns tomorrow
- 11.25-12:27 Nationwide road condition update
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 4190 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
12:13, 11.19.2018
Viewed 2277 times Businessmen interested to see results of anti-corruption fight, says Armenia’s acting justice minister
11:35, 11.21.2018
Viewed 2238 times Plane that ran over Armenian man at Moscow airport lands in Athens with damaged fuselage, probe to be completed in 10 days
09:57, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2054 times Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic
17:15, 11.23.2018
Viewed 1988 times Nikol Pashinyan attends workshop on Armenia’s economic development