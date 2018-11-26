Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Yerevan City Council to hold extraordinary session on November 27


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council will hold an extraordinary session tomorrow, on November 27, reports Armenpress.

6 issues are included in the session agenda.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




