Saudi oil output hits new record
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Oil production in Saudi Arabia has hit new records – the kingdom’s oil output is at a daily of 11,2 million barrels, Bloomberg reported citing a source familiar with the matter.
Earlier in October, Saudi Arabia was producing 10,8-10,9 million barrels daily.
According to Bloomberg, the oil output grew in response to high demands from consumers who were preparing for the US sanctions on Iran and subsequent cuts of its exports.
The kingdom is also using its foreign reserves, according to the source.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:17 Partnership of EU and EAEU to help solving current crisis between Russia and the West – Ambassador Chizhov
- 14:07 Pashinyan reiterates view on settling NK conflict by clarifying Artsakh’s status
- 14:03 Light industry and agricultural products lead in Armenia’s export structure with growth rate
- 13:57 Sasna Tsrer Party starts election campaign outside parliament building
- 13:46 Pashinyan gives interview to China’s Phoenix TV
- 13:33 Yerevan City Council to hold extraordinary session on November 27
- 13:33 Poroshenko demands Russia to return seized ships
- 13:22 Saudi oil output hits new record
- 13:13 Formation of middle class priority issue in National Progress party’s program
- 13:02 President Sarkissian signs law adopted by Parliament
- 12:59 Citizen’s Decision Party highlights social-economic situation, says parliament is additional tool for struggle
- 12:52 Prosperous Armenia Party presents priorities
- 12:49 Lusavor Hayastan Party kicks off campaign in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district
- 12:34 Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with PABSEC Secretary-General Asaf Hajiyev
- 12:26 Caretaker First Deputy PM to replace Pashinyan during vacation
- 12:11 Christian-Democratic Party says campaigning will be equally fair for everyone
- 11:56 My Step alliance vows to make Armenia industrial country in case of winning in early parliamentary elections
- 11:44 Round Table Foundation awards scholarship certificates to 34 Syrian-Armenian and Iraqi- Armenian students
- 11:24 Leadership staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of Monte Melkonyan’s 61st birthday
- 11:19 Number of injured in 6.3 magnitude Iran earthquake grows
- 11:12 Public TV to air interviews, programs involving all candidates of parliament, final live debate to feature leaders of all participating forces
- 11:06 Court to examine complaint over Kocharyan’s release tomorrow
- 10:53 Heavy rainfall kills at least 21 in Iraq
- 10:52 Ukraine’s military brought to full alert amid sea clash with Russia
- 10:36 Caretaker PM takes 10-day unpaid leave for campaigning period
- 10:29 Pashinyan, Investigative Committee president meet families of non-combat military casualties
- 10:18 Ombudsman’s Office to monitor electoral process 24/7
- 10:15 All inter-state and republican significance roads open in Armenia
- 10:15 More competitive environment necessary in tourism field – President of Armenian Tourism Federation
- 10:08 US fires tear gas to disperse migrants at border with Mexico
- 09:56 550 injured in Iran earthquake
- 09:49 Russia asks for holding UN Security Council meeting over situation around Sea of Azov
- 11.25-17:33 Pashinyan takes vacation as PM to campaign for his bloc ahead of general election
- 11.25-13:54 Im Kayl (My Step) bloc to campaign in 4 Armenian towns tomorrow
- 11.25-12:27 Nationwide road condition update
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 4190 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
12:13, 11.19.2018
Viewed 2277 times Businessmen interested to see results of anti-corruption fight, says Armenia’s acting justice minister
11:35, 11.21.2018
Viewed 2238 times Plane that ran over Armenian man at Moscow airport lands in Athens with damaged fuselage, probe to be completed in 10 days
09:57, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2054 times Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic
17:15, 11.23.2018
Viewed 1988 times Nikol Pashinyan attends workshop on Armenia’s economic development