Lusavor Hayastan Party kicks off campaign in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan campaigning event of Lusavor Hayastan (Bright Armenia) Party kicked off at the city’s Nor Nork district.

The party is campaigning on three levels – provincial, Yerevan, and district.

Mane Tandilyan, number two on the proportional list, and Gevorg Gorgisyan, number 4 of the proportional list, were leading the campaign.

They walked across the streets and neighborhoods of the districts, talking to citizens and presenting their program.

Tandilyan said that Lusavor Hayastan, during its brief history, has been able to realize their vision of shaping a state of dreams.

“The path that our party has passed is short, but substantial. Edmon Marukyan, Mane Tandilyan, Arman Babajanyan, Gevorg Gorgisyan – the honest and clear struggle of these politicians has brought to the reality of the current new Armenia. The election of national assembly is highly important. This is the first post-revolution general election, that will decide in what kind of Armenia we will live in,” Tandilyan said.

She called on citizens to vote for them, and said that the party considers its mission to be ensuring the prosperous and dignified life of citizens.

