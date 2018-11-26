Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with PABSEC Secretary-General Asaf Hajiyev

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan held a meeting on November 26 with Asaf Hajiyev – Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

Head of the Armenian parliamentary delegation to PABSEC Gagik Minasyan was also in attendance of the meeting, the parliament’s press service said.

Speaker Babloyan attached importance to holding the Fifty-Second PABSEC General Assembly in Yerevan, Armenia.

According to him, the organization is a unique arena of multilateral economic cooperation that can contribute to enhancing and deepening of regional ties.

The Speaker of Parliament assured that the Armenian side has done everything possible for holding the plenary sitting and expects productive work.

Thanking for the reception, Asaf Hajiyev expressed conviction that the sessions will proceed in an atmosphere of mutual-agreement and interested discussions.

The sides also discussed procedural issues regarding the sitting, touched upon the current situation in the Black Sea region and presented their views around certain issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan