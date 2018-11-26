Number of injured in 6.3 magnitude Iran earthquake grows

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The number of people injured in the November 25 earthquake near the Iran-Iraq border has risen to 634, TASS reported.

Most of the injured were hospitalized.

The 6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred on November 25 near the Iran-Iraq border. Shocks were registered at 16:37 local time.

According to Tehran’s Institute of Geophysics, the quake struck 17 km west of the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab, 18 km from Qasr-e Shirin and 33 km from the city of Gilan-e-Gharb in Kermanshah province.

