Heavy rainfall kills at least 21 in Iraq

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. At least 21 people have been killed and 180 injured in the heavy rainfalls across Iraq, RIA Novosti reported.

“According to the latest reports, 21 were killed, 180 injured in the heavy rains and floods”, the Iraqi healthcare ministry’s representative said.

In recent days heavy rainfalls are reported across Iraq.

The Iraqi Parliament Speaker has asked the UN and the humanitarian organizations for help.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan