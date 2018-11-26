Pashinyan, Investigative Committee president meet families of non-combat military casualties

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Investigative Committee president Hayk Grigoryan held a meeting with the families of non-combat military casualties.

Pashinyan listened to the concerns and issues raised by the families of the victims regarding the process of the investigations and judiciary.

At the caretaker PM’s recommendation, the meeting resumed at the Investigative Committee’s headquarters, where an in-depth discussion over the criminal cases took place for nearly 6 hours.

Based on the concerns and issues raised by the families, Grigoryan issued concrete tasks to investigative bodies. Grigoryan assured that authorities are focused on all types of criminal manifestations during military service, especially fatal incidents.

“The death of any serviceman is a tragedy, and I want you to know that we are taking all possible actions on any case to determine the true circumstances of the given case,” he said.

“Investigations are underway on all possible versions regardless under which article the criminal probe was launched initially,” he added.

Grigoryan suggested the families of the victims to cooperate with detectives.

The Investigative Committee president also recommended to hold individual meetings, given that each case includes specificities and also personal and private information. The families welcomed the suggestion and reached agreements.

