All inter-state and republican significance roads open in Armenia
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. On November 26, at 09:30, no precipitation is reported on Armenia’s roads of inter-state and republican significance, the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.
All highways of republican and inter-state significance are open in Armenia.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:24 Leadership staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of Monte Melkonyan’s 61st birthday
- 11:19 Number of injured in 6.3 magnitude Iran earthquake grows
- 11:12 Public TV to air interviews, programs involving all candidates of parliament, final live debate to feature leaders of all participating forces
- 11:06 Court to examine complaint over Kocharyan’s release tomorrow
- 10:53 Heavy rainfall kills at least 21 in Iraq
- 10:52 Ukraine’s military brought to full alert amid sea clash with Russia
- 10:36 Caretaker PM takes 10-day unpaid leave for campaigning period
- 10:29 Pashinyan, Investigative Committee president meet families of non-combat military casualties
- 10:18 Ombudsman’s Office to monitor electoral process 24/7
- 10:15 All inter-state and republican significance roads open in Armenia
- 10:15 More competitive environment necessary in tourism field – President of Armenian Tourism Federation
- 10:08 US fires tear gas to disperse migrants at border with Mexico
- 09:56 550 injured in Iran earthquake
- 09:49 Russia asks for holding UN Security Council meeting over situation around Sea of Azov
- 11.25-17:33 Pashinyan takes vacation as PM to campaign for his bloc ahead of general election
- 11.25-13:54 Im Kayl (My Step) bloc to campaign in 4 Armenian towns tomorrow
- 11.25-12:27 Nationwide road condition update
- 11.25-11:41 Sarkissian holds meeting with Catholicos
- 11.25-11:27 Sarkissian meets ARCS president, announces upcoming official visit to Germany
- 11.25-11:16 Velvet, non-violent people’s revolution platform enjoys trust of millions, says Pashinyan
- 11.25-10:50 ‘Armenia’s future depends on each and every one of us’ – President addresses nation ahead of campaigning launch
- 11.24-20:11 Armenian, Polish first ladies meet in Warsaw
- 11.24-19:59 ‘A country of the free and powerful’: Armenian leader heralds beginning of ‘non-violent, velvet, ECONOMIC revolution’
- 11.24-18:13 Government to grant cab drivers amnesty for unpaid tolls, penalties
- 11.24-18:00 Armenian retailers actively engaged in Russian market through efforts of SCPEC
- 11.24-17:58 SCPEC carries out work for protecting interests of Armenian exporters in EEU
- 11.24-17:53 New high-speed train to operate Yerevan-Sevan route
- 11.24-17:46 President of Artsakh arrives in Russia on working visit
- 11.24-17:38 Pashinyan wants to keep FM Mnatsakanyan and defense chief Tonoyan in office if re-elected
- 11.24-17:30 Pashinyan sees no need to change parliamentary system of governance
- 11.24-17:12 38 km section of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia highway to open in December
- 11.24-16:30 Authorities continue probing abuse of funds in North-South Road Corridor project
- 11.24-15:48 French police use tear gas, water cannons against massive protests in Paris
- 11.24-15:47 Major businesses share market with smaller ones due to competitiveness
- 11.24-15:03 Armenia records ‘unprecedented progress’ in economic competitiveness in 2018
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 4168 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
12:13, 11.19.2018
Viewed 2263 times Businessmen interested to see results of anti-corruption fight, says Armenia’s acting justice minister
11:35, 11.21.2018
Viewed 2226 times Plane that ran over Armenian man at Moscow airport lands in Athens with damaged fuselage, probe to be completed in 10 days
09:57, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2028 times Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic
17:15, 11.23.2018
Viewed 1938 times Nikol Pashinyan attends workshop on Armenia’s economic development