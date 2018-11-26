550 injured in Iran earthquake

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Over 550 people have been injured in a strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake in western Iran, PressTV reports. The quake was also felt in Baghdad, Iraq.

According to local reports the magnitude 6,4 quake hit 17 km west of the Iranian city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in Kermanshah Province, 18 km from Qasr-e Shirin and 33 km from the city of Gilan-e-Gharb.

Most injuries happened in the two cities of Sarpol-e-Zahab and Gilan-e-Gharb.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan