Nationwide road condition update

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Roads are mostly passable as of midday November 25, according to Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situation.

The ministry said snow is falling in the Syunik Province and in the town of Jermuk in Vayots Dzor Province.

Foggy conditions are reported along the Kapan-Goris road.

Drivers are advised to travel to provinces using exclusively winter tires.

According to Georgian official information, the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

The ministry said that the construction of a tunnel at the 24th kilometer of the Vanadzor-Alaverdi road still continues, and advised the following alternative routes: for transit cargo and passenger vehicles – 1) M-4 (Yerevan-Sevan-Ijevan) – H- 26 (Voskepar-Noyemberyan)-Georgian border road sections; 2) M-3 (Yerevan-Spitak-Vanadzor) –M-8 (Vanadzor-Dilijan).

For domestic community traffic en route to Alaverdi, Vanadzor and nearby settlements: 1) Vanadzor-Stepanavan-Agarak-Koghes-Aygehat-Odzun-Alaverdi Georgian border road sections.

