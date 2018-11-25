Velvet, non-violent people’s revolution platform enjoys trust of millions, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The velvet, non-violent, people’s revolution’s arena enjoys the trust of millions of people, and it is going to be this way forever, because we love our people, we are proud of them, we bow before them, we serve them, caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, referring to the November 24 city-wide procession in Yerevan.

“To those who are speaking about the so-called small number of participants of today’s march: [Go ahead] and march for 37 kilometers, let’s see how many people will come from your home. Or will you reach the [destination] or not. Tens of thousands of people took part in today’s procession, each in their own neighborhood, with their extent.

Tens of thousands of people sent and received air kisses.

The velvet, non-violent, people’s revolution’s arena enjoys the trust of millions of people, and it is going to be this way forever, because we love our people, we are proud of them, we bow before them, we serve them.

Today’s march lasted 9,5 hours. This march will still continue for a long time. If you are concerned, take a cold shower.

P.S. The [online] views of videos from today’s march exceeded one million. Minimum,” Pashinyan said after the march concluded yesterday.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan