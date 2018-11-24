Armenian, Polish first ladies meet in Warsaw
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. First Lady of Armenia Nune Sarkissian and First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda held a meeting on November 23 in Warsaw, the Armenian President’s Office said.
During the meeting Sarkissian and Kornhauser-Duda discussed social protection programs for seniors, the third-generation universities – which are of great interest in Poland, upcoming projects and possible cooperation, the Armenian President’s Office said in a press release.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 20:11 Armenian, Polish first ladies meet in Warsaw
- 19:59 ‘A country of the free and powerful’: Armenian leader heralds beginning of ‘non-violent, velvet, ECONOMIC revolution’
- 18:13 Government to grant cab drivers amnesty for unpaid tolls, penalties
- 18:00 Armenian retailers actively engaged in Russian market through efforts of SCPEC
- 17:58 SCPEC carries out work for protecting interests of Armenian exporters in EEU
- 17:53 New high-speed train to operate Yerevan-Sevan route
- 17:46 President of Artsakh arrives in Russia on working visit
- 17:38 Pashinyan wants to keep FM Mnatsakanyan and defense chief Tonoyan in office if re-elected
- 17:30 Pashinyan sees no need to change parliamentary system of governance
- 17:12 38 km section of Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia highway to open in December
- 16:30 Authorities continue probing abuse of funds in North-South Road Corridor project
- 15:48 French police use tear gas, water cannons against massive protests in Paris
- 15:47 Major businesses share market with smaller ones due to competitiveness
- 15:03 Armenia records ‘unprecedented progress’ in economic competitiveness in 2018
- 15:00 Artsakh’s FM meets with delegation of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic
- 13:53 New TV, household items and textile productions to be established – Pashinyan
- 13:41 Pashinyan sees no need for revolution in Artsakh
- 12:52 Wives of Armenian and Polish Presidents meet in Warsaw
- 12:08 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime over 150 times in a week
- 11:05 Nikol Pashinyan plans to organize rallies also after election
- 11:01 European Stocks - 23-11-18
- 11:00 US stocks down - 23-11-18
- 10:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-11-18
- 10:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 23-11-18
- 10:57 Oil Prices - 23-11-18
- 10:49 Stepantsminda-Lars road open for all types of vehicles
- 10:34 We will end 2018 with immigration – Nikol Pashinyan
- 10:08 Pashinyan’s city-wide procession kicks off in Yerevan
- 11.23-20:26 Nikol Pashinyan, heads of banks discuss problems in the banking sector
- 11.23-20:02 Editor-in-Chief of “Jamanak” daily says Diaspora-Armenian media has a role of preservation of national identity
- 11.23-19:01 Nikol pashinyan’s rally to kick off from Nor Nork 6th district, tomorrow 10 am
- 11.23-18:54 Etchmiadzin Cathedral will be closed for visits and ceremonies for a while
- 11.23-18:25 President Sarkissian awards diplomats with significant contribution to organization of Francophonie summit and medalists of world weightlifting championship
- 11.23-17:50 Saudi Arabia allows women to drive cabs, however with certain restrictions
- 11.23-17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-11-18
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 3960 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
11:19, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2650 times Armenian president, Italian global leading aerospace, defense company CEO discuss opportunities for cooperation
13:27, 11.18.2018
Viewed 2384 times Questions raised by Pashinyan must inevitably be clarified, MP Alen Simonyan on Belarus statement
11:01, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2289 times Armenia’s Yura Movsisyan becomes best striker of UEFA Nations League after spectacular Gibraltar match
01:38, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2238 times Yura Movsisyan shines as Armenia annihilates Gibraltar 2:6 and marks first ever fabulous Poker