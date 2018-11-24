Government to grant cab drivers amnesty for unpaid tolls, penalties
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan seeks to exempt individual cab drivers from fees and tolls because the drivers are mostly socially vulnerable.
Speaking to reporters today, he said that cab drivers have great unpaid fees and penalties, while they are simply unable to re-pay it. “We are planning to introduce a legislative initiative soon and grant an amnesty for the unpaid tolls and penalties,” he said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
