President of Artsakh arrives in Russia on working visit
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has arrived to Moscow, Russia on a working visit today, Sahakyan’s Office said.
Other details weren’t immediately available.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
