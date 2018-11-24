Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 November

President of Artsakh arrives in Russia on working visit


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has arrived to Moscow, Russia on a working visit today, Sahakyan’s Office said.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




