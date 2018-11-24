Pashinyan sees no need to change parliamentary system of governance

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the possibility of amending the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters today during a city-wide march in Yerevan, Pashinyan said that Constitutional amendments should not be an end in itself. “Constitutional amendments must be a measure for reaching a certain goal. In places when we will require utilizing this measure, we will utilize it,” he said.

Asked if he plans to keep the current parliamentary system of governance if he reaches success in the general election, Pashinyan said: “Yes, I don’t see the necessity to change it at this moment.”

Asked about the probability of reducing the powers vested in the Prime Minister of the country, he said that a balance of powers of the PM and the parliament should exist, but it should be done in a way so that the structure of power doesn’t break.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan