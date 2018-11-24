French police use tear gas, water cannons against massive protests in Paris

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. French police unleashed tear gas and a water cannon at bottle and projectile throwing protesters in Paris today, as the ‘Yellow Vest’ rally against fuel price hikes almost had the city center on lockdown, RT reports.

The tense standoff between riot police and demonstrators – some of them masked – escalated as law enforcement were pelted with bottles. Eight people have been arrested, according to RT.

A flipped vehicle was set ablaze at Champs Elysee, with police bringing in a water cannon to extinguish the fire.

Saturday marks the second week in a row that protests have been held in the French capital and across the country. Some 3,000 security personnel have been deployed to deal with the rally in the city alone.

The unease has been spurred on by rising fuel prices and a planned fuel tax. The ‘Yellow Vest’ movement, as it’s called, is protesting the measure which is due to be in place from January 1, 2019. The government claims the move is aimed at promoting environmentally friendly practices.

According to BFMTV, nearly 23,000 people are participating in the protests across France today, with 8,000 demonstrating in Paris.