Major businesses share market with smaller ones due to competitiveness

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. As a result of improvement of the business environment, increase of the number of entrepreneurs the share of the major businesses in the market has been reduced, ARMENPRESS reports Artak Shaboyan – president of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia told the reporters.

“If in the past in the market of flour the share of for example “Alex Holding” amounted to 38%, now it has become 5%. In the butter market the share of the predominant actor has declined from 74 to 49%, while in the sugar market it has declined from 94% to 78”, Shaboyan said.

According to him, in 2014 24 entrepreneurs operate din the butter market, while this year the number of importers has reached 57. 149 entrepreneurs operate in the market of flour in 2018 instead of 30 of 2014.

