Pashinyan sees no need for revolution in Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is confident that regular elections will take place in Artsakh and the people will form a legitimate authority, Pashinyan said, commenting on the announcement of representative of “Sasna Tsrer” Party Jirair Sefilian, saying that a revolution should take place in Artsakh to “prevent explosion”.

To the question if he sees any need for revolution in Artsakh, Pashinyan said, “I have expressed my full support to the Artsakh authorities and I am confident that the regular elections will take place in Artsakh. The people of Artsakh will form legitimate authorities. The decisive power in Artsakh are the people of Artsakh”, ARMENPRESS reports the acting PM as saying.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan