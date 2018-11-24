Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime over 150 times in a week
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime nearly 200 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of November 18-24, during which nearly 2000 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army strictly respect the ceasefire and continue to confidently carry out their military duty.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
