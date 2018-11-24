Nikol Pashinyan plans to organize rallies also after election

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will organize rallies from time to time also after the December 9 early parliamentary elections, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told the reporters about this during the city-wide rally on November 24.

“Last time we organized a rally during the elections of Yerevan City Council. From time to time you will see us rallying also after the elections”, Pashinyan said.

According to the acting PM, they will try to be in all the administrative districts of Armenia during the rally.