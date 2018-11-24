We will end 2018 with immigration – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. 2018 year will be the first during the last decades to be summed up with immigration instead of emigration, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the city-wide procession.

“All the experts say and the latest data show that for the first time in the last decades we will sum up 2018 year with immigration, rather than emigration. This is the first time during the last 15-20 years, maybe even 30 years. The Armenian people will live in their motherland free, happy and powerful”, Pashinyan said.

The acting Pm noted that a new stage of the revolution kicks off by the procession organized by him.

“Today we sum up a very important stage of the procession that kicked off on March 31, but we also start a new and much longer procession and that procession will be transferred from government to government, from generation to generation. This procession is dedicated to the eternity of the Armenian people, the Armenian statehood, and the eternity of the Republic of Armenia”, Pashinyan said.

