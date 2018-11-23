Nikol pashinyan’s rally to kick off from Nor Nork 6th district, tomorrow 10 am

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The rally organized by the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will kick off on November 24 at 10 am from Nor Nork 6th district, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“Tomorrow at 10 am I will be in Nor Nork 6th district to launch the all -Yerevan rally”, Pashinyan wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan