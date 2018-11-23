Saudi Arabia allows women to drive cabs, however with certain restrictions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Women in Saudi Arabia are now allowed to drive “family taxis” after the country’s Public Transport Authority initiated the rules governing the activities, Saudi Gazette reported.

According to the newspaper, the transportation authority is issuing licenses only to registered companies, not individuals, and only qualified women are allowed to drive these cabs.

However, there are certain restrictions, for example – women drivers are banned from taking passengers if no adult Saudi woman among them, according to Saudi Gazette. Also, men or young male children won’t be allowed to occupy the front seats.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan