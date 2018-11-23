Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-11-18
YEREVAN, 23 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.21 drams to 484.47 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.97 drams to 551.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.38 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.84 drams to 622.64 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 23.08 drams to 19112.62 drams. Silver price up by 1.65 drams to 226.16 drams. Platinum price down by 9.86 drams to 13161.78 drams.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:50 Saudi Arabia allows women to drive cabs, however with certain restrictions
- 17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-11-18
- 17:44 Asian Stocks - 23-11-18
- 17:24 Agriculture ministry, IFAD discuss prospects of future cooperation
- 17:07 Parliamentary committees of Artsakh continue debating 2019 state budget bill
- 16:58 London to ban junk food advertising in public transport
- 16:54 Explosion in Afghanistan mosque kills at least 12
- 16:38 Pashinyan tours Old Yerevan construction site, calls for unconditional preservation of historic buildings
- 16:35 Three teams of Sevan startup Summit 2018 receive Armenian Presidential awards
- 16:06 New opportunities created for campaign by new media, says information security specialist
- 15:55 Sports ministry vague over possible downgrading or status change
- 15:27 Pashinyan dismisses administrative resource abuse accusations ahead of campaigning launch
- 15:09 Lusavor Hayastan Party eyes garnering second most seats in parliament
- 14:30 GALLUP polls: 68.3% of respondents say will vote in favor of My Step alliance during upcoming elections
- 14:01 My Step bloc enjoys sky-high approval rating, Republicans have lowest support ahead of election – Gallup
- 13:57 Democracy is constantly developing and improving process which must become irreversible – President Sarkissian
- 13:26 Government official eyes practicing exposure of shadowy owners of media outlets to tackle fake news
- 13:24 ‘We have to raise the level of women's participation in political life’ – caretaker FM says at World Democracy Forum
- 13:16 Unemployment the greatest problem facing Armenia, according to GALLUP polls
- 13:09 WATCH: National security agents go undercover to bust dollar counterfeiting syndicate in Armenia
- 12:56 Growing interest by third countries in deepening commercial ties is a major success, says EEC Board Chairman
- 12:38 Technological development rates a serious challenge for media: ‘The Role of Media in Changing World’ forum kicks off in Yerevan
- 12:30 Domestic market reacts positively to changes, says economist
- 12:25 James Truchard receives State Award of Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere
- 12:22 Caretaker minister doesn’t rule out re-organizing, changing status of diaspora ministry
- 12:21 90 businessmen from different countries apply to Diaspora ministry for making investments in Armenia
- 12:05 Hayastan Fund receives $2,500,000 anonymous donation during telethon
- 11:35 Hundreds of Armenian families repatriate since “Velvet Revolution” took place
- 11:30 Increasing domestic and foreign investments in Armenia’s economy is a priority, says UMBA President
- 11:25 Samsung delivers apology to victims of work-related diseases – Yonhap
- 10:51 Lapland’s lack of snow triggers holiday worries
- 10:40 Two killed in armed attack on Chinese consulate in Pakistan
- 10:33 Bungle the chow-chow: Police-bite puppy released after thousands join petition
- 10:32 Human Rights Defender creates task force to observe general election
- 10:29 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 3828 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
23:27, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2994 times Nikol Pashinyan demands respect from CSTO allies, expects explanations from Belarus and Kazakhstan
16:17, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2758 times Chief of Staff- Secretary General of Armenia’s Parliament participates in international conference in Kyiv
18:30, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2613 times American State Department, Treasury delegation visits Armenia for Iran sanctions policy discussions
11:19, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2576 times Armenian president, Italian global leading aerospace, defense company CEO discuss opportunities for cooperation