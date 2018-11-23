Explosion in Afghanistan mosque kills at least 12
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. At least 12 people have died after an explosion tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province, BBC reports.
The building was inside an Afghan army base in Mandozai district, where soldiers were offering Friday prayers.
Talib Mangal, a spokesman for Khost's provincial governor, said 33 people were injured in the blast at about 13:30 Kabul time (09:00 GMT).
Reuters reports that the dead may number at least 26 and the injured more than 50, citing officials.
All those killed belonged to the Afghan security forces.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:50 Saudi Arabia allows women to drive cabs, however with certain restrictions
- 17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-11-18
- 17:44 Asian Stocks - 23-11-18
- 17:24 Agriculture ministry, IFAD discuss prospects of future cooperation
- 17:07 Parliamentary committees of Artsakh continue debating 2019 state budget bill
- 16:58 London to ban junk food advertising in public transport
- 16:54 Explosion in Afghanistan mosque kills at least 12
- 16:38 Pashinyan tours Old Yerevan construction site, calls for unconditional preservation of historic buildings
- 16:35 Three teams of Sevan startup Summit 2018 receive Armenian Presidential awards
- 16:06 New opportunities created for campaign by new media, says information security specialist
- 15:55 Sports ministry vague over possible downgrading or status change
- 15:27 Pashinyan dismisses administrative resource abuse accusations ahead of campaigning launch
- 15:09 Lusavor Hayastan Party eyes garnering second most seats in parliament
- 14:30 GALLUP polls: 68.3% of respondents say will vote in favor of My Step alliance during upcoming elections
- 14:01 My Step bloc enjoys sky-high approval rating, Republicans have lowest support ahead of election – Gallup
- 13:57 Democracy is constantly developing and improving process which must become irreversible – President Sarkissian
- 13:26 Government official eyes practicing exposure of shadowy owners of media outlets to tackle fake news
- 13:24 ‘We have to raise the level of women's participation in political life’ – caretaker FM says at World Democracy Forum
- 13:16 Unemployment the greatest problem facing Armenia, according to GALLUP polls
- 13:09 WATCH: National security agents go undercover to bust dollar counterfeiting syndicate in Armenia
- 12:56 Growing interest by third countries in deepening commercial ties is a major success, says EEC Board Chairman
- 12:38 Technological development rates a serious challenge for media: ‘The Role of Media in Changing World’ forum kicks off in Yerevan
- 12:30 Domestic market reacts positively to changes, says economist
- 12:25 James Truchard receives State Award of Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere
- 12:22 Caretaker minister doesn’t rule out re-organizing, changing status of diaspora ministry
- 12:21 90 businessmen from different countries apply to Diaspora ministry for making investments in Armenia
- 12:05 Hayastan Fund receives $2,500,000 anonymous donation during telethon
- 11:35 Hundreds of Armenian families repatriate since “Velvet Revolution” took place
- 11:30 Increasing domestic and foreign investments in Armenia’s economy is a priority, says UMBA President
- 11:25 Samsung delivers apology to victims of work-related diseases – Yonhap
- 10:51 Lapland’s lack of snow triggers holiday worries
- 10:40 Two killed in armed attack on Chinese consulate in Pakistan
- 10:33 Bungle the chow-chow: Police-bite puppy released after thousands join petition
- 10:32 Human Rights Defender creates task force to observe general election
- 10:29 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 3828 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
23:27, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2994 times Nikol Pashinyan demands respect from CSTO allies, expects explanations from Belarus and Kazakhstan
16:17, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2758 times Chief of Staff- Secretary General of Armenia’s Parliament participates in international conference in Kyiv
18:30, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2613 times American State Department, Treasury delegation visits Armenia for Iran sanctions policy discussions
11:19, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2576 times Armenian president, Italian global leading aerospace, defense company CEO discuss opportunities for cooperation