Explosion in Afghanistan mosque kills at least 12

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. At least 12 people have died after an explosion tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province, BBC reports.

The building was inside an Afghan army base in Mandozai district, where soldiers were offering Friday prayers.

Talib Mangal, a spokesman for Khost's provincial governor, said 33 people were injured in the blast at about 13:30 Kabul time (09:00 GMT).

Reuters reports that the dead may number at least 26 and the injured more than 50, citing officials.

All those killed belonged to the Afghan security forces.