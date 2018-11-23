Armenia succeeded in reaching highest standard of freedom of speech, says EU ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. After the revolution Armenia has succeeded in reaching the highest standard of freedom of speech, by ensuring the freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, Head of the European Union delegation to Armenia Ambassador Piotr Switalski said during a discussion on freedom of speech in Yerevan.

“The election campaign is up ahead, we hope that during this campaigning it will be possible to minimize, eliminate hate speech, because hate speech kills democracy, it has negative impact on political culture. We hope that as a result of this election Armenia will succeed in reaching the highest standard of political culture,” the EU ambassador said.

He said that he has an impression that people are freer now. According to him, the news media, the civil society and the political class are the important factors that develop freedom.

“One of the conclusions of the European court is that free speech doesn’t necessarily have to be polite, soft, it can be harsh, sometimes insulting, but this too has its limits, therefore it should be opposed. How to oppose? The answer of this question should be given by the news media, the civil society and the interested parties,” he said.

Speaking about politicians, he said that they should understand that the speech in political processes will be harsher, and if they won’t be able to accept it, then it would be best for them to be engaged in another work.

“In other words politicians should have a thick skin,” he added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan