Three teams of Sevan startup Summit 2018 receive Armenian Presidential awards

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Three participating teams of the Sevan Startup Summit 2018 today received special awards of the President of Armenia at the Presidential Palace, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In summer 2018 President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the closing ceremony of the Sevan Startup Summit during which he promised that one more nomination – award of the President of the Republic, will be added to the awards for the 120 startup teams participating in the summit.

Today Armen Sarkissian handed over the Presidential awards to the three winner teams.

The first prize and 5 million AMD award was handed over to the SuperAnnotate AI project. The second and third awards were bestowed to YOLO and SENSE2beat projects respectively.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Sevan Startup Summit organizers and award winners, expressing hope that they will continue their activities and will be presented at the international arena. “It’s time for us to hold the Startup also in the Silicon Valley. Of course, the participation of 120 teams is a great number, but I hope that 1200 teams will participate in the coming years. This is a really perfect idea and project. Many young people make first steps in the life and will achieve great success by your help and the will of God”, the President said.

Startup Armenia foundation’s co-founder Hakob Hakobyan considered the President’s support encouraging. “The fact that you visited us and delivered a lecture was a great progress for us. And today’s awards and their idea are really obliging. We are ready to do more for Armenia to capture an importance place on the innovation map”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan