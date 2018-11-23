Sports ministry vague over possible downgrading or status change

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of sports and youth affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan has commented on the likelihood of the ministry’s downgrading or dissolution after the general election.

Recently caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan had said that after the early election of parliament the government will reduce the number of ministries. It is unclear which ministries will be downgraded, but caretaker Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan today didn’t rule out the possibility of his ministry being downgraded to a committee or agency under another ministry.

“I can’t say for sure what will happen to the ministry of sports and youth affairs, whether it will fall under cuts or not, however I am sure that the government has a clear trajectory – where sports will be it will carry out activities,” Ghazaryan said.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 to trigger the process of disbanding the parliament.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a Prime Minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

The last round took place on November 1 and the parliament was dissolved by virtue of law.

Later on the same day, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on dissolving the parliament and calling early elections on December 9.

The parliament will function until the new parliament is elected.

The government is formally a caretaker government until a new government is formed after the election.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan