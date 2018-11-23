GALLUP polls: 68.3% of respondents say will vote in favor of My Step alliance during upcoming elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. According to the polls conducted by GALLUP International Association, Im Kayl (My Step) alliance will win in the December 9 early parliamentary elections with 68.3% of votes, GALLUP International Association’s Armenia full member MPG LLC Director Aram Navasardyan told a press conference on November 23, reports Armenpress.

“We asked the survey respondents what party or party bloc they are going to vote for in the December 9 elections. 68.3% of them said they will vote in favor of My Step alliance, 6.7% - the Prosperous Armenia party, 1.5% - the Republican Party of Armenia, 1.2% - Bright Armenia party and 1 % - the ARF. The remaining parties and alliances received less than 1% votes. 12.7% of the survey participants refused to answer, and 6.7% couldn’t answer”, Navasardyan said.

70.9% of the respondents stated that they will definitely participate in the snap parliamentary elections.

The GALLUP International Association plans to hold the second phase of the survey during the election campaign from December 1 to 4.

The research has been conducted by face-to-face survey method from November 17 to 21 in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan