Hayastan Fund receives $2,500,000 anonymous donation during telethon

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan All Armenian Fund says it has received a 2,5 million dollar anonymous donation during its annual telethon.

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s annual telethon in Los Angeles has raised 11,109,633 dollars.

The Telethon 2018 ended at 10:00 Yerevan time, but at the same time donations were still being made and the number can grow.

The money will be used to continue two significant infrastructure and energy-related projects in Artsakh that were started with last year’s telethon’s donations.

In addition to the programs in Artsakh, the donations will also be directed for community infrastructures of Armenia.

On the occasion of the annual telethon of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the charity organization’s Yerevan office this morning, Pashinyan’s office said.

Pashinyan made two separate donations to the fund – 1 million drams from the Prime Minister’s Fund, and another 500,000 drams from his personal account.

The caretaker Prime Minister then addressed those who are following the telethon live: “Dear countrymen, I once again welcome you. First of all I would like to thank all those people, all our countrymen who as of this moment have already taken part in the telethon and have made their donation to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. I would like to hope that during the remaining one hour numerous of our countrymen will manage to make donations to the fund, because this money will be spent for the improvement and development programs of important infrastructures in the Republic of Artsakh and Republic of Armenia.

Dear countrymen, this new period of time is extremely important and we require an exclusive pan-national unity for the solution of our pan-national issues. Certainly, the telethon is one type of this unification, and we still have to go on this pathway to reach a level of unity that we have dreamt of for many years. Today, now, this opportunity exists, and there is no doubt that we will use this opportunity to create a truly united, free and happy Armenia. Thank you and good luck,” he said during a live broadcast.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan